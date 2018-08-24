‘Vulnerable’ woman from Boston waved a knife at youths

Magistrates have told a 45 year old Boston woman who waved a knife at youths outside her home, that they were going outside their sentencing guidelines because of ‘extenuating circumstances’.

Mandy Toynby of St Leodegars Close, Wyberton, admitted possession of a bladed article in a public place, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said that at 4pm on August 6, Mrs Toynby went into Boston Police Station to report that a group of children were causing problems outside her home and officers attended and told them to leave.

However, he said, at 5pm police were called back after a report that Mrs Toynby had been seen outside her house, in the street with a knife in her hand.

He said officers went to her address, arrested her and seized a kitchen knife, which she admitted to having waved at the children because they had upset her, but said she had no intention to hurt anyone, just to get them to go.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Mrs Toynby, who has no previous convictions, was a vulnerable adult who suffered from a bone condition, had to use a mobility scooter to get around and normally kept away from trouble.

He said she had been in town when her partner rang her to say the youths were outside their home with a knife and she had gone in to tell the police.

He said that when she returned home and the youths returned, she could not find her phone to ring the police and had picked up the knife to tell the youths to move on herself, and she had fully admitted that to the police.

“She just wanted to scare them away,” said Mr Brickles. “She knows it was a stupid thing to do but she didn’t intend them any harm and there had been clear provocation.”

The magistrates told her it was a ‘very very serious’ offence but that they were ‘minded to go outside their guidelines because of the extenuating circumstances’.

They imposed a two year conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £105 in costs and charges.