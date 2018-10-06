Vote for your local market in national awards

Voting is now open for Britain’s favourite market at the Great British Market Awards, and residents are being encouraged to vote for their local markets in Louth, Alford, Mablethorpe, Horncastle and Spilsby.

Organised by the National Associations of British Market Authorities, the awards recognise the best markets throughout the country across a range of awards, including ‘Best Food Market’, ‘Best Indoor Market’ and ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’.

The ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ award is decided by public vote, and ELDC are encouraging residents to support their local market.

Residents can vote for their favourite market by going to www.nabma.com/vote/ before entries close on November 30.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “Our markets are a fantastic asset to the district, and our wonderful and varied traders play an important role in bringing in visitors to the area.

“The Great British Market Awards are a chance to recognise how brilliant they are and the value they bring to our towns, so I would encourage everyone to vote for their local market in the ‘favourite market’ award.”