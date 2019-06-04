VOLUNTEERS WEEK: RNLI inshore lifeboat launched to kitesurfer at Skegness

Skegness RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched to a kitesurfer in trouble near Winthorpe.

Humber Coastguard requested the launch of the D class inshore lifeboat shortly before 9am on Sunday morning .

As the team of volunteer crew drew near to the incident, the casualty was making his way out of the water.

The crew checked him over and once happy he was in good health they re-launched the lifeboat to search for the board and kite, finally locating it about a mile to the north.

HMS Coastguard Skegness has marked Volunteers Week in a post on Facebook. It said: “We would like to thank all our volunteers on the team for their continued support and hard work that they do every day in our community.

“Our volunteers, as well as many other volunteers around the country, give up their own time to help others, often in time of great need.

“Volunteering within the search and rescue environment has become a way of life for many with a number of reasons of why they choose to do it.

“Volunteers could not carry out their roles without the support of their friends and family’s understanding.

“Many family and social gatherings have been disturbed to respond to the sound of the pager, as well as often missing out on hours of sleep to help others.

“So to the family and friends of dedicated volunteers this week is also for you, Thank you!”