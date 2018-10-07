Volunteers needed for Remembrance Day parade in Skegness

An appeal for volunteers has been made to ensure the Remembrance Day parade takes place in Skegness in what is the 100th year since the end of the First World War.

Kate Ford, deputy town clerk, distributed posters and asked councillors to help spread the word when they met for a meeting on Wednesday.

This year’s parade takes place on Sunday, November 11, and starts from the Hildreds service yard off Beresford Avenue.

Those taking part are asked to assemble by 10.15am for the march to start at 10.30am.

The parade will turn left onto Lumley Road and then into Lumley Avenue and straight ahead to St Matthew’s Church.

Skegness Town Council organises the event and Mrs Ford said the only thing that could stop it taking place would be in there were not enough marshalls.

Mayor Coun Sid Dennis said: “This year is especially important with it being the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to marshall the event should call the town clerk on 01754 766113.

Other events to mark the anniversary are also being announced. Alford’s two biggest musical organisations are joining forces to present a spectacular Remembrance Concert.

Alford Silver Band and the Elizabethan Singers will come together on Saturday, November 10, in St Wilfrid’s Church, Alford to present Alford Remembers, a very special concert designed both to celebrate the centenary of the Armisitice as well as remembering those who gave their lives. The performance will start at 7.30 pm with some of the proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.

Tickets, priced at just £7 for adults and £5 for those under the age of 18 are available from Hunts Travel Shop, 2 - 3 West Street, Alford or J B Flower Design, 11 South Market Place, Alford, or can be reserved by calling Jane Taylor on 01507 466330.