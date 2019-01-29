Volunteers meet to discuss beach cleans on Skegness coast

Volunteers are welcome to join Coastal Access For All (CAFA) beach cleans. ANL-190129-125011001
Volunteers who strive to keep beaches along the Skegness coast clean will be meeting tonight (Tuesday) to plan their summer campaign.

Coastal Access For All (CAFA) will meet at the Storehouse in North Parade at 7pm.

Dates for litter picks already planned for 2019 include:

- March 30 - 31. 11am-1pm.

- June 1-2, 11am-1pm.

- July 13-14, 11am-1pm.

- September 21-22, 11am-1pm. (Great British Beach Clean weekend).

More details will follow nearer the time. Anyone interested in helping to litter pick are welcome to tonight’s meeting.