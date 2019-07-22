Volunteers join war against plastic in Skegness

A woman's 7,200km tour around the UK to raise awareness of the danger of plastic in our oceans stopped off in Skegness at the weekend.

Kiko Matthews joined a beach clean as part of the Kik Plastic Tour, building a community against plastic.

A beach clean was held in Skegness.

Volunteers joined Skegness and District-- We Want Coastal Access For All (CAFA) at the ramp on North Beach for the beach clean.

Paul Marshall, of CAFA, commeneted: "There was a big turn-out to see the Kiko Mathews Kik Plastic Tour arrive in Skegness.

"Caroline (a champion rower who holds the world record for female single-handed rower to cross the Atlantic, is cycling around the UK to highlight the need to keep plastic out of our seas "Families from near and far joined us.

"Big thanks also to Gibraltar Point nature reserve for helping to organise the event.

56Kg of rubbish, including plastic, was removed from the Pier North Beach to North Shore Road on Skegness.

"Many thanks to all volunteers, great job."