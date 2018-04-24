Volunteers join Chapel St Leonards Carnival team - but more are needed

Plans for Chapel St Leonards carnival are well-underway with two new members joining the events team,

The annual carnival has another great programme lined up for the weekend of August 4 and 5, including Elya, an outstanding female vocalist and the return of the Genie Lamps, a Lincoln showband.

Oyez, oyez. Here comes Chapel St Leonards Carnival Parade and Show. Carnival Parade on August 4-5.. ANL-180424-114210001

Award winning, East Coast Gymnastics have also agreed to join the spectacular weekend line-up.

The carnival committee is appealing for more volunteers to help with the dog show and the baby show and always welcomes tombola prizes. These can be left at the tombola stall at the village hall on a Saturday morning.

Finally, a reminder from the chairman; Jo Clarke; to “sort out your best Disney costume for the Grand Parade. She said: “We’d love to see lots of disney characters on parade”.

For more information you can email; cslcarnival@hotmail.co.uk or visit the Chapel St Leonards Carnival Facebook page