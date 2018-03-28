Volunteers clear rubbish off Skegness area beaches

Bags of rubbish have been cleared from beaches in preparation for the influx of visitors over Easter.

Volunteers were out in Skegness and Winthorpe over the weekend to make sure the coast looks its best.

Volunteers at the beach clean in Winthorpe. ANL-180326-145719001

The beach cleans were the first to be held by Coastal Access for All (CAFA) this year.

On Saturday, the clean up took place at Skegness’ North Beach from the Seaview ramp.

Seventeen volunteers from Spar shops across the district, the Storehouse and other members of the public collected 40 bags of rubbish from the beach and the dunes at the back.

Paul Gaskill, of CAFA, said this section by the public footpath behind the Xsite Skate Park yielded 15 bags of rubbish, in spite of being checked each week by East Lindsey District Council.

Paul Marchall was at the beach clean in Winthorpe on Sunday. He said: “CAFA’s Winthorpe beach clean went ahead in glorious sunshire,

“We were well-supported again by the Spar volunteer group, Spar workers travelling from many stores throughout the area. “There was no lack of lack of rubbish accumulated throughout the winter, including two pallets, pieces of sharp metal and loads of plastic.”