Volunteering heroes shine at awards in Skegness

A retired Skegness lifeboatman is the Coastal Community Awards Volunteer of the Year.

Brian Porter served 48 years as a volunteer on Skegness Lifeboat before retiring to near Poole in Dorset.

His award was collected at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel by his son, James, who is also a lifeboat volunteer in Skegness.

James said: “I’m extremely proud of my dad. He was very excited to be nominated as being a volunteer was his life before he retired.

“I can remember being at the Lifeboat Station as a boy and now I’m following in his footsteps.”

Other runners-up in the category, sponsored by Natterjack ltd, were Ft Lt Simon Withnall (Air Cadets) and Claire Millet (Employment website for Skegness).

Compere for the event, run by the Grosvenor House Hotel in conjunction with Coastal Sound, was town crier Steve O’Dare and the awards were presented by Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes.

Winners were:

Young Volunteers/Fundraisers (Sponsored by Click Ink Ltd) – Winner: Evie Toombes, a GB Para rider who uses horses as her therapy for the form of spinabifida she suffers causing leg weakness and bladderand bowel problemsand raises awareness of the disease. Runners-up - Jack Corvill Lowndes of Wainfleet; and Magdalen Primary School Wainfleet.

Fundraiser of the Year (Sponsored by Coastalsound) – Joint winners Tess and Glenn (Beach Mobility) and Sarah Mochan (Cycling without Age).

Carer of the Year (Sponsored by Skegness Standard) - Winner: Claire Millet (Employment website for Skegness). Runners-up Keeta Disney (helpful neighbour) and Michael Moody, Cameron Easton, Josh Cuppleditch, Malcom Pates and Craig Law (A52 snowbound recovery boys).

Social or Community Team Award (Sponsored by Coastalsound) - Winner: Kareem Ibrahim and EDC (Dance crew and organiser). Runner-up - Lisa Jay (Dance Group)

Social or Community Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Ingoldmells Beach Resort Ltd) - Angie Hill (Much-loved member of staff at The Richmond School in Skegness, now deceased). Runners-up - Kareem Ibrahim; Michael Moody, Cameron Easton, Josh Cuppleditch, Malcom Pates and Craig Law (A52 snowbound recovery boys).

Annual Special Achievement for the Community Award (Donated jointly by Coastalsound and The Grosvenor House Hotel) - The Skegness Lifeboat Crew

