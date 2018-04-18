Volunteer heroes named for final of community awards in Skegness

Volunteers who make a difference in the community are to be awarded at a special ceremony next week.

The Coastal Community Awards, run by the Grosvenor House Hotel in conjunction with Coastal Sound, will be held at the hotel on Friday, April 27.

FINALISTS

Young Volunteers/Fundraisers (Sponsored by Click Ink Ltd) – Jack Corvill Lowndes of Wainfleet, Magdalen Primary School Wainfleet, Evie Toombes

Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Natterjack Ltd) – Brian Porter (served on lifeboat for 43 years) and Ft Lt Simon Withnall (Air Cadets), Claire Millet (Employment website for Skegness),

Fundraiser of the Year (Sponsored by Coastalsound) – Tess & Glenn (Beach Mobility) and Sarah Mochan (Cycling without Age)

Carer of the Year – (Sponsored by Skegness Standard) Claire Millet (Employment website for Skegness), Keeta Disney (helpful neighbour) and Michael Moody, Cameron Easton, Josh Cuppleditch, Malcom Pates and Craig Law (A52 snowbound recovery boys).

Social or Community Team Award (Sponsored by Coastalsound) Kareem Ibrahim and EDC (Dance crew and organiser) and Lisa Jay (Dance Group)

Social or Community Volunteer of the Year – (Sponsored by Ingoldmells Beach Resort Ltd) Lisa Jay (Dance Group) Angie Hill ((Deceased) School Group and Teacher) and Kareem Ibrahim, Michael Moody, Cameron Easton, Josh Cuppleditch, Malcom Pates and Craig Law (A52 recovery boys).

Annual Special Achievement for the Community Award (Donated jointly by Coastalsound and The Grosvenor House Hotel) - The Skegness Lifeboat Crew