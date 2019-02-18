VIDEO: Watch drone footage of residual heat from a fire that gutted derelict building in Skegness

Drone thermal footage of a fire that engulfed a derelict building in Skegness has been released by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Fifty per cent of the ground floor area of the building at the former builder's yard on Roman Bank and its contents were destroyed in the blaze.

Fire at derelict building on Roman Bank in Skegnenss.

Four fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet, Boston and Spilsby were scrambled to the scene next to the church building selling second hand goods at 7.19pm last night (Sunday).

Roads around the scene closed and residents asked to close their windows and doors and stay away from area.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets, two main jets, an aerial ladder platform from Boston and thermal imaging cameras.

There were no injuries and the crew are expected to reinspect the site this morning.

