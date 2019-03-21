VIDEO: Volunteering heroes in Skegness clock up 137,429 of hours of caring

A staggering 137,429 hours of caring have been celebrated during Skegness Volunteers Week.

Over 40 organisations used the week to say thank you to their volunteers and others took the opportunity to organise taster events and microvolunteering opportunities.

Angela Dobson, manager at Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary'Service (LCVS), sews volunteer bunting to celebrate Skegness Volunteers Week.

Among them were Winthorpe Community Partnership, Gibraltar Point, Skegness Eco Centre, Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway, Oxfam and St Barnabas Hospice, with many other groups joining them at the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

Thirty-seven organisations sent in the volunteering hours donated last year, adding up to an impressive total of 137, 429 hours.

#SkegVolunteers haveaolso planted over 200 seeds for the Community Planters at the Hildreds Centre and Winthorpe Community Partnership and knitted hundreds of thank you volunteers to display around the mall to help celebrate.

The big gathering of the volunteers who give their time to support the people, animals, landscape and heritage of our town took place at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness and around town all last week with the unveiling of the .total hours on Saturday afternoon.

The project has been initiated by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) with support from Lincolnshire County Council, Skegness Town Council, Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID and local charities including Skegness Rotary Club and Skegness Round Table.

Activities included a town clean- up, some guerilla vegetable planting and guerilla knitting, and chances to try out being a radio presenter with County Linx Radio, pilot a trishaw with Cycling Without Age Skegness, be a campaigner for Diabetes UK, and help with habitat and woodland conservation at the Eco Centre .

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service Area Officer for East Lindsey Kathryn Laverack said: “The response to our appeal for knitted thank you volunteers has been quite overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who gave their time to do this. They look amazing and are great way to celebrate #SkegVolunteers in all their diversity.

"We will be gathering up all the knitted volunteers to be displayed again later in the year, so look out for their next appearance.”

