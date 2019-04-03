VIDEO: Ticket to ride for pupils at Spilsby specialist school

Pupils at a Spilsby specialist school have a ticket to ride after being presented with a brand new minibus.

Representatives from Lord’s and Lady Taverners visited Woodlands Academy today (Wednesday) to hand over keys to a brand new mini bus.

The Lord’s Taverners Minibus programme has been operating for over 40 years and since the programme began in 1976 over 1,200 minibuses have been donated to special educational schools and organisations throughout the UK.

The iconic green minibuses enable schools to engage pupils in sporting and recreational activities and help them develop life skills such as visiting shops and interacting with people in the local community.

Woodlands Academy is a Specialist Secondary School for SEMH pupils (Social, Emotional, Mental Health), providing a creative and bespoke curriculum tailored to meet the academic and social needs of their pupils.

The school has fundraised themselves to afford the £10,000 self-help contribution towards the new bus!

Chris Armond, Executive Head, said: “I would like to thank Lord’s and Lady Taverners for their support in helping us to fund a new mini bus. School budgets are under ever-increasing pressure, and it is very difficult to find funds to do the things we need to do with the children.

"At Woodlands Academy, we spend a lot of time providing educational visits for our pupils. We feel it is very important for our pupils to feel part of the local community. This enriches their educational experience. The new mini bus will allow us to achieve this and support our outdoor education

program.”

Lady Taverner, Yvonne Wood, added, “It’s been lovely to visit the school today and meet the pupils and staff. Mini buses are so important for schools to be able to transport children out on community visits and trips. It’s such a pleasure to hand over a Lord’s Taverners bus to another great

cause.”