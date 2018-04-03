VIDEO: St Barnabas offers free Wills in return for support

Lincolnshire residents are being encouraged to make or amend their Will free of charge next month and, in return, are asked to support their local hospice.

Throughout May this year, St Barnabas Hospice have teamed up with local solicitor firms to give residents the chance to make or amend their Will free of charge. In return, they are asking for a gift in their Will or donation to St Barnabas.

The solicitors involved in the campaign are Dale & Co Solicitors, Hodgkinsons Solicitors, Langleys Solicitors, Ringrose Law, and Sills & Betteridge Solicitors.

Sam Waterer, Individual Giving Fundraiser at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “A lot of people think they don’t need a Will early on in life, but it’s amazing what assets people realise they have when they write them down.

“If you’re married, have kids or own a business or home and don’t have a Will, now is definitely the right time to make one.

“It is also good to review your current Will every five years, as a lot can change in a short space of time.

Tina Hill, Chartered Legal Executive at Hodgkinsons Solicitors, said: “Many people don’t like the thought of making a Will because they think it’s tempting fate, yet they are happy to take out life insurance to cover a mortgage or a loan.

“It is important to make a Will at any time of life, even if you think you have nothing to leave there is always something to sort out, whether it be wealth, beloved pets or just to outline funeral arrangements.

“When making a Will you can appoint who you want to administer your estate and sort out arrangements as you wish them to be done. What better time to do it than during Make a Will Month?”

St Barnabas is lucky to receive many gifts in Wills from their supporters. These gifts help St Barnabas care for more people across Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their families and carers.

As well as supporting the future of your local Hospice, Make a Will Month also encourages people to make plans, and to think about the end of their life.

Sam said: “Although the end of your life can be difficult to think about, it can be even more difficult for your friends and family if nothing is in place when it comes around.

“Make a Will Month helps people to create their Legacy and decide what happens to the people and things they care about the most after they are gone.

“There is no obligation to leave a gift in your Will for St Barnabas as part of Make a Will Month. However, once you have provided for your loved ones, any gift you are able to leave will help to ensure that the Hospice can continue their care and support in the local community into the future.”

For more information on Make a Will Month, or to receive your free pack, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/MAWM.

Alternatively, contact Sam Waterer at sam.waterer@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or call 01522 540 300.