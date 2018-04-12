VIDEO: Skegness Natureland sanctuary releases its 800th adorable baby seal back into the sea

Three generations of the family who run Skegness Natureland gathered on Skegness beach this morning for the release of the 800th baby seal rescued by the sanctuary.

John Yeadon, who opened the popular attraction for families on North Parade 53 years ago, came out of retirement to join his son, Richard, the current director, and grandchildren Daisy and Matthew for the milestone event.

Decades of dedication to seal rescue and rehabilitation are behind the successful release of today's babies, Alija and Ellie, who were underweight and sick when rescued in February and have been nursed back up 30 kilos. .

John said Natureland started rescuing seals back in 1965. He said: "It all began when a woman brought one to us in her arms and the work is still continuing.

“I am extremely proud of this fantastic achievement, it is great to see that after all this time, seals are still getting the care that they deserve.

"I am overjoyed that my grandchildren are now learning the ropes and will be running the show in the upcoming years, it makes me very proud to see that they care as much as I do about the stranded pups that Natureland rescues, and that these amazing animals look to be safe for years to come, thanks to another generation in the management team.”

* See next week's Skegness Standard for the full story.

