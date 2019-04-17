VIDEO: Site is cleared for new cafe and high wire attraction in Skegness

Work is now underway on a new cafe on Skegness seafront replacing a former kiosk.

The project will be an extension to the Magna Vitae indoor and outdoor pools and leisure suite on Grand Parade and will also include Altitude 44 - a new 21 metre urban high wire attraction.

Site of the new Caf Magna in Grand Parade in Skegness

The Standard caught up with Magna Vitae's PR Consultant Michelle Lalor to discuss the plans.

Michelle also explains the partnership between Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture and East Lindsey District Council and how they are investing in the town.

Read more on this

Work starts on high wire in Skegness

