VIDEO: 'Shoot-out' at Skegness Wild West re-enactment event

It was a ‘magnificent seven’ hours of western-themed action and interest at a lively Wild West camp held in Skegness at the weekend.

The Village Church Farm’s ‘Once Upon a Time in a Village’ event saw just shy of 150 people ride into the makeshift camp to enjoy the themed fun.

Gunslinger John Fretwell aka Blunt with a fibre glass horse.

There were no tumbleweed moments of silence on the Saturday - with the entertainment spilling over the planned 10am-4pm time slot.

“It went very well with a great atmosphere,” said Church Farm Museum trustee Trevor Monahan. “The weather was against us on the Sunday, but Saturday was very good. We had a fast draw shoot-out, lassoing of a fibreglass cow, and various Wild West games.”

Things were also in danger of mirroring the infamous scene from Blazing Saddles when cowboys began cooking beans around the camp fire.

“The camp fire cooking certainly gave an authentic atmosphere,” said Trevor.

Wild West weekend at The Village Church Farm, Skegness, pictured are Linda Smith, Cooky, Chris Smith, Biscuit, David Smith Wagon Wheel, Ben Firth, Little Yuma and Mark Firth, Yuma.

The day was put on by ‘Turkey Creek Renegades’ - a Lincolnshire based wild west re-enactment group. A fistful of donations and takings on the day saw about £200 raised for the museum.

Trevor added: “It was such a success that the group would like to hold the event here again three times next year - one at Easter and two during the summer.”

Pictured is Lil John, Corban Fretwell, 10, posing on a fibre glass horse.

Pictured are Carl Kidner, Lucky Luke and Niki Kidner, Kitty Leroy.

Wild West weekend at The Village Church Farm, Skegness, pictured are Margaret Dunkely Maggie and Arthur Dunkley Trailer".