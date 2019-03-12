VIDEO: See why towns across Lincolnshire want this event at Spilsby

Hundreds of people flocked to Spilsby at the weekend to immerse themselves in a playground of projected light and haunting music.

Landmarks such as St James’ Church, the Methodist Church and the statue of Spilsby’s famous explorer Sir John Franklin were bathed in stunning colour, encouraging passers-by to stop and explore the many installations spread across the town centre.

Spilsby Methodist Church bathed in colour for Spilsby Light Night.

Inspired by Different Light Collective, Spilsby Light Night is a new project - and according to the Mayor of Spilsby Coun Mark Gale it couldn’t have gone better.

“Normally in the evening at weekends you would hardly see anyone walking about, but the town was buzzing,” said Coun Gale. “As a pilot event it was a tremendous success - especially on the Saturday night when there were groups of 20 and 30 people all over town.

“The organisers did a fabulous job, but big credit should also go to the businesses who got involved and stayed open, the schools and churches who took part and the volunteers to turned out to help people - as well as the visitors themselves who contributed to the fantastic atmosphere and were able to see what Spilsby has to offer.”

The event was funded primarily by Arts Council England but with extra support from Spilsby Town Council, Spilsby Business Partnership, Spilsby Sessions House and various other local businesses, including Acorn Print and Countryside Art.

