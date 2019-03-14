VIDEO: See why Lincolnshire Police is investing in more police dogs

Lincolnshire Police is set to welcome eight new specialist search dogs into its ranks to help officers track down evidence of criminal activity.

Likely to be Spaniels and Labradors, these crime-busting canines will be trained to sniff out firearms, drugs, explosives, cash and even electronic devices.

PC Dave Chadwick with five-month-old Buddy who will be joining the police dogs section after specialist training.

The first two of these dogs will arrive during 2019, with another six set to follow - and the first, a five-month-old Labrador called Buddy, was introduced to the public at a special demonstration at Lincolnshire Showground yesterday (Wednesday).

The new dogs will be a welcome addition to the force, increasing its capability from the three specialist search dogs which are already trained and operational.

Assistant Chief Constable, Kerrin Wilson, says: “I am very excited that we are adding to the capabilities of our dog section and in particular, adding dogs to our ranks that can sniff out electronic devices, mobile phones and even SIM cards.

“This means if you were thinking of hiding something from us when we come to do a search, you’re wasting your time because these dogs will find it.

PD Archie showing how it's done

“I am an avid fan of the dog section and the capabilities it offers us in protecting our communities, enhancing the section would not have been possible without the PCC increasing the council tax precept for policing. In fact, we would have really struggled to actually keep our police dogs and this vital service.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones added: “The addition of this superb canine capability will help Lincolnshire Police to take the fighting of crime to those serious criminals who have no regard for the mayhem and misery they inflict on our communities.

“As a result of the support from residents for increasing council tax this year it has been possible to provide the Chief Constable with vital funding that he is putting to great effect to protect the people of Lincolnshire.

“This is just one example of how taxpayers’ money is being spent wisely in the fight against crime in our county and one that I am very pleased to welcome.”

Once the new search dogs are trained, they will be partnered with the force’s dog handlers who already possess a general purpose dog. These dogs are trained to search for suspects or missing people through tracking and they can locate items that have been dropped or concealed during a police incident. They can also chase and detain violent suspects who run away when challenged to great effect.

*For the full story and pictures, see your local JPi Media newspaper.