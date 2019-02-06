VIDEO: Secret is out about Lincolnshire's natural coast

The secret is out about Lincolnshire's natural coast - and now there is a new website and tourism guide to attract thousands more visitors all year round.

New marketing tools promoting the wide open spaces and untouched beaches from Donna Nook to Frampton were launched today at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel Point, which by coincidence had just received a Lincolnshire Construction and Property Award for being the best new building under £5million.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council, and Mary Powell, LCC's tourism manager at the Natural Coast launch at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards,.

Lincolnshire's Natural Coast guide - a full colour pocket size booklet, features the rich variety of wildlife, birds, reserves, plantlife, beaches and walks ready to be explored without seeing a donkey, arcade or ice-cream in sight.

The website complements it by bringing all the elements together and linking through to organisations such as the RSPB and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust who have done an excellent job in spreading the word to their members but not necessarily other visitors to the area.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council, said the project had been 11 months in the making, with up-to-date images to wow visitors who had been oblivious to how beautiful the Lincolnshire Coast actually is.

He said: “We have a double offer along the coast. Lincolnshire is well-known for its seaside towns, which have been popular holiday destinations for generations, but we want to remind people that our wonderful coast has much more to offer.

Mary Powell, tourism manager at Lincolnshire County Council, introducing the new Natural Coast marketing tools.

“There are great opportunities for walking, cycling, and bird watching all year round, and a wealth of wildlife and plant-life to explore.

“The website also explores places nearby, such as the historic market towns and the area's rich heritage because we believe the people who enjoy the coast will also be interested in this.

"Until now it's been a secret but we need to shout about it."

The project has been led by Mary Powell, Tourism Development Manager at Lincolnshire County Council. "This has been a really exciting opportunity to show off our natural coast and its gorgeous wide beaches - perfect for walking, bird-watching and cycling - and all the nature reserves - It's got it all.

The new Natural Coast brochure

"Come and have a look on our website - it's all year round. It's spectacular."

A new promotional video produced by East Lindsey District Council and the Lincolnshire Coastal Bid was also shown to guests during the launch.

Among the local business people there watching was Catherine Hallsworth, owner of the Fat Seagull restaurant at Sandilands. "This is fabulous. We see a lot of people visiting the coast from Louth, Horncastle and Lincoln and as far away as Nottingham who just come for the day to unwind and recharge their batteries and now more people can come and enjoy it."

Coun Graham Fisher, vice-chairman of Anderby Parish Council, said: "It's exciting times and as villages right in the middle of the coast we look forward to the new challenges an all-year season will bring."

Coun Graham Fisher, vice-chairman of Anderby Patish Council exploring the Natural Coast at the launch of new marketing tools.

To view the new website go online to www.lincsnaturalcoast.com