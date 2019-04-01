VIDEO: Popular Skegness Seasider bus Rocky goes on promotional tour to Hull

Visitors to Hull were given a rare treat when Seasider's Rocky went on tour around the city.

The popular Stagecoach double decker open top bus was giving free rides around the city on Saturday as part of a planned tour of the East Midlands to promote services to the coast and the return of the Seasider fleet for the summer..

Stagecoach East Midlands introduced the distinctive brightly coloured family of buses to the resorts of Skegness and Cleethorpes in 2015; and each bus is an individual character with a name and a seaside theme.

Rocky, Candy, Pierre, Sandy, Salty, Shelly, Milly, Rolly, Sweetie, Sunny and Teddy, Lolly and Splash provide residents and holidaymakers with a fun way of accessing the attractions along the beach.

In Hull, Rocky was giving free rides from Bay 4 at Hull Paragon Interchange, returning to the Interchange going via Albion Street, Bond Street, Alfred Gelder Street, Lowgate, Humber Street and Queen

On board passengers enjoyed music, the chance to sit on the open top deck and money off vouchers handed out by Stagecoach East Midlands staff.

This is the first time that a Seasider has ventured outside of their seaside town and the hope is to attract more tourism into the Skegness and Cleethorpes area, where the Seasider buses have become a permanent fixture and an attraction in themselves.

Lloyd Jackson, commercial assistant for Stagecoach, said the promotion was being received really well. He said: "We've had about 10 people on every trip and they seem to be enjoying it.

"We've been telling people about the services we run to the coast and it's been going really well."

David Whitehead had been on the Seasider buses for six years and for Stagecoach 35 years and will be driving visitors on Sandy on the Ingoldmells routes this summer.. He said: "I've driven in Hull before but we've had plenty of looks today - with children shouting 'oh mummy, look at that bus., look at that bus' and people waving. We've got the music playing too - it's a really fun job."

Harry Capes, 5, was having his first ride on the top deck of a bus with his mum Daniellle . "I really like it," he said.

James Griffiths was doing a great job promoting the free tour with his mates and said he was looking to returning to Skegness this summer . "It's been brilliant today," he said. "I've been to Skegness on holiday - best time ever."

Children travelling on the buses in Skegness have the chance to collect badges from all of the Seasider characters. Once they have collected six different badges, they can call into the Skegness bus station travel shop and receive a free Seasiders goody bag.

Jon Donnelly, Commercial Manager (North), said: “The Seasiders have been in hibernation all winter and we decided to bring Rocky out a bit earlier and showcase him around Hull.

“The Seasiders family add fun and excitement to Skegness, we aren’t aware of any other buses like them. Hull residents are in for a treat this Saturday and will get a chance to ride on Rocky for free!“

For routes and timestables, visit www.stagecoachbus.com