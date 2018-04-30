VIDEO: It's gone viral - man swims round Clock Tower

It may be still too cold to go in the sea but one man decided to take the plunge anyway by swimming around the Clock Tower in Skegness - and a video of him has gone viral.

The footage was caught on camera yesterday, Sunday, by a couple who were driving by.a couple who were driving by.

A man was captured on video swimming around the Clock Tower in Skegness.

"You get them all in Skegness when you are going round the one-way system," said the driver who couldn't believe was he was seeing.

"Keep swimming brother, keep swimming. You're nearly there."

The video has been viewed more than 1,341 times. The driver said: "I knew it must have gone viral as phone has been going nuts. We had to go round twice as we couldn't believe it."