VIDEO: High tide takes popular stage into sea at Ingoldmells

Skegness may have escaped the flooding some people had feared after the Environment Agency the coast on Yellow alert - but it has still left its mark along the coast..

This video of the moment the Bibbys Beach Bar stage was swept off the prom at Ingoldmells and into the sea was captured on video by Sean Pickworth and posted on the Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook page.

Sean told the Standard: "I just went up to look at mother nature at its highest, so recorded it so people around ingoldmells/skegness and worldwide could see what's happening.

"It It was a experience I'll tell you."

Flood gates along the coast have been closed since Thursday's "precautionary flood alert" by the Environment Agency to highlight public safety concerns due to the weekend's high tides..

Flood warden Coun Gabbitas was out by the kiosks in Tower Esplanade, Skegness, for Thursday's high tide around 5.45pm, which was made all the more dramatic by strong easterly winds.. He said: "We are going to be all right now, The problem has been we have had a Force 8 to severe Gale Force 9 easterly winds blowing across the tide but it is unlikely this will cause a storm surge.

Bibbys Beach Bar stage in Ingoldmells was swept off the prom by Friday night's high tide.

"There's been some over topping along the coast though - we can expect that with more than 7mtr high tides.

"The wind is expected to drop though over the weekend so people shouldn't worry about flooding."