VIDEO: Hear how volunteers in Skegness are celebrating thousands of hours of caring

Thousands of hours of caring are being celebrated during Skegness Volunteers Week.

The big gathering of the volunteers who give their time to support the people, animals, landscape and heritage of our town is taking place at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness and around town.

Angela Dobson, manager at Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary'Service (LCVS), sews volunteer bunting to celebrate Skegness Volunteers Week.

A staggering 77,000 hours of volunteering had already been logged when the Standard went along midweek - with bunting made of hundreds of knitted figures representing the volunteers hanging throughout the shopping centre.

The project has been initiated by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) with support from Lincolnshire County Council, Skegness Town Council, Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID and local charities including Skegness Rotary Club and Skegness Round Table.

All organisations, large and small, have been invited to get involved by recognising and thanking the work of their volunteers.

They were also asked to count up annual volunteering hours and run activities in the shopping centre to promote their work.

Activities include a town clean- up, some guerilla vegetable planting and guerilla knitting, and chances to try out being a radio presenter with County Linx Radio, pilot a trishaw with Cycling Without Age Skegness, be a campaigner for Diabetes UK, and help with habitat and woodland conservation at the Eco Centre .

The Hildreds is also acting as an information point throughout the week.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service Area Officer for East Lindsey Kathryn Laverack said: “Many things in Skegness wouldn’t happen without volunteers - there would be no Scouts, no Lives Responders, no St John’s Ambulance, no Credit Union, no charity shops, no fundraising, no Skegness Ambassadors, no beach cleans, no Coastwatch, no befriending services, no clubs and societies…

“Volunteers’ Week is a great opportunity to showcase the work of all the voluntary organisations in Skegness and what their volunteers do. When we add up the thousands of hours given, we expect the number to be quite staggering

. “Volunteering can be something you do just once in a while such as helping at a beach clean or as a regular activity or larger commitment; we shouldn’t forget the many hours given behind the scenes at committees and trustee boards.

“All these hours, whatever the commitment make a real difference our local community.”

The final unveling of the hours will take place at the Hildreds Centre on Saturday at 3pm.

For the full story and pictures, see next Wednesday's Skegness Standard.