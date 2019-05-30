VIDEO: Franklin Trail in Spilsby is relaunched

A walking route commemorating one of Spilsby’s most famous sons has been relaunched.

The Franklin Way, which runs between Spilsby and Hundleby, was created in 1986 to celebrate 200 years since the birth of arctic explorer Sir John Franklin.

Many people gathered for the relaunch of the Franklin Way trail by the Spilsby and Hundleby Walkers Are Welcome group. Sir John Franklin's great-great nephew Simon Ekins. was there to wave them off.

However, it was overgrown until Spilsby and Hundleby Walkers are Welcome re-established, cleared and re-marked.it..

The re-launch was part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival and leaflets about the new trail were handed out to those who took part. .

Walkers exploring the new Franklin Trail enjoyed a 3.5 mile long (5.5km) route, followed by refreshments at St James Church.

The leaflet was produced in partnership with East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council and will be available from the Franklin Hall.

Waymarkers have been supplied by Acorn Print, of Spilsby..