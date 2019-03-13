VIDEO: Dramatic RAF Typhoon dog fight over Skegness

Residents in the Skegness area who rushed outside after hearing the roar of two Typhoon jets flying low over their properties were treated to a dramatic dog fight display.

Last night's sky show came as a break from the gloomy Brexit teatime news on TV - and many people couldn't believe what they were seeing.

Tom Gotobed was at RAF Coningsby when the Typhoons took off.

Mandy Devey, who allowed us to use her video, filmed the fighters from her home in Burgh le Marsh.

She said: "We were outside our house and we thought two planes were coming down - it was so low and loud.

"Looked like a fireball."

Doreen Stamp‎ posted on Facebook: "Wow, just had military planes right overhead and it looked like they were heading down towards the ground and then going up towards the sky.as though they were dive bombing.

This photo was taken at RAF Coningsby by Tom Gotobed.

"They were so low that even in the pitch black of night I could see the wings of the two planes.

"The roar of the engines when they were heading down towards the ground got even loader that it was, in fact, very frightening and scary. The whole ground shook."

Paul Philips also tried to film the spectacle and posted on RAF Coningsby Spotters Group: "My eyes saw two orange afterburners, the tablet saw two white lights

It just does not do it justice but enjoy the noise."

There was a reminder Lincolnshire is 'Bomber County' . Danny Evison said: "Born in Lincolnshire love the RAF.

"Not born in Lincolnshire, get used to it."

Kris Day commented: "Good on them guys. Just give some thought to those who had to listen to the noise of our planes and enemy planes day in, day out during the war fighting for this country.

"These guys overhead these days are nothing compared to back then . And they have to keep up with their training."

Tom Gotobed was at RAF Coningsby when the jets took off and took these photographs. He said it was the first night fly from the station since September last year and commented:: "It wouldn't be the first time I've seen it but it is awesome to watch."

Residents may get another chance to see the planes in action as the RAF night flying dates continue until March 14.