VIDEO: Claire completing first leg of charity Wash swim

Skegness Wash swimmer Claire Draper is completing the first leg of her 14-mile challenge to raise funds for a brave little girl with cerebral palsy.

Claire set off from Hunstanton Old Beach this morning and is to stop after two hours for a hydration break.

A Skegness amateur triathlete facing the biggest challenge of her life today when she embarks on a 14-mile swim across the Wash to raise vital funds for a brave little girl with cerebral palsy. Claire Draper will become the first woman to swim across the Wash in more than 40 years when she arrives at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve around teatime this afternoon.

The Fantasy Island boss is hoping to raise £10,000 for specialist treatment for four-year-old Jocelyn Leaver - the daughter of family friends - who is fighting high risk neuroblastoma; a rare childhood cancer.

A post on the Swim the Wash for Joss Facebook page said: "After two hours Claire is 25 minutes ahead of schedule. Mark (Smith) now joins Claire for hour three which will take us into the centre of the Wash.

Claire finishing the first leg of her Wash swim after two hours - 25 minutes ahead of shedule. Mark Smith will now join her for the second leg.

"Thankyou for all the support so far, some great support from Harold at @Anglia motel, Holbeach who came down in his duck boat with banner...amazing!!

"We've had so many texts to our swim the wash to Joss phone, keep the encouragement going guys, we'll be reading these out at the next break.

"The number is: ‭07739770315‬"

To support her fundraising efforts visit the Swim the Wash for Joss JustGiving page. Follow Claire on her Swim the Wash for Joss Facebook page.



