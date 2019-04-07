VIDEO: Chills and thrills at opening of Ice Mountain at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

An arctic blast along the coast added to the atmosphere for the long-awaited opening of the new Ice Mountain roller coaster in Ingoldmells.

Crowds gathered yesterday (Saturday) at at Fantasy Island for the first launch party of a number of new attractions coming to the theme park.

The new Ice Mountain roller coaster at Fantasy Island is now open.

This is the third season since the Mellors Group took over and the latest changes "are only just the beginning", according to James Mellors..

Millions of pounds have already been spent upgrading the pyramid and the market area, with another new addition, the white knuckle Air Maxx , replacing The Beast.

James Mellors spoke to the crowds at the opening ceremony, welcoming VIPs from Skegness, East Lindsey and Ingoldmells councils.

Volcanic 'ash' and flames coming from Ice Mountain, which features a real waterfall as well as polar bears and penguins, were a welcome and warming sight as the first riders flooded in.

Plunging them into darkness, the family-friendly spinning carriages, lighting effects and animatronics "leave you disorientated in a good way", according to one blogger.

Viv Barker, from Spalding, who went along to join your reporter on the ride, said afterwards: "It made me feel like a kid again. It was amazing!".

Claire Jeremy said "Been on about 12 times today. Little one loved it - best ride ever."

For the full story, pictures and reaction, see this week's Skegness Standard.