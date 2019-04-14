VIDEO: Bikers roar to hospital with Easter eggs

Scores of easy riders with hearts of gold headed to Boston from Skegness to deliver Easter eggs to a children's ward.

The 29th annual Easter Egg Run set off from the Seaview pub on North Parade this morning - in a shower of hailstones.

Bikers gathered outside the Seaview pub in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Bacon butties and hot drinks were served to the riders inside the pub ahead of the 23-mile trip to Pilgrim Hospital.

Organiser Rob Horton said the event is held every year on Palm Sunday. "I don't know exactly how many eggs we will be delivering but last year it was over 1,000 eggs and cuddly toys.

"We've had another good turnout and are looking forward to our 30th anniversary next year.."

John Cooper was there with his brothers Mark and Paul. "I've done it every year bar a couple," he said. "I do it for lots of reasons - to get together with the kids and catch up with mates that I see once a year. It makes you feel good as well.

Bikers on their way to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston. Photo: Barry Robinson

"People love it - people are great to bikers. Hopefully, I'll be back again next year."

Skegness Town Crier Steve O'Dare rang his bell to start the ride outside the Seaview and the bikers rode along the seafront towards the Clock Tower, before heading out of town.

Easter Egg Run organiser Rob Horton and Town Crier Steve O'Dare with the eggs inside the Seaview pub in Skegness.

Bikers arriving to take part in the 29th annual Easter Egg Run. Photo: Barry Robinson.

This biker had a clever way to keep warm. Photo: Barry Robinson.