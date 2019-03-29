Victoria Atkins MP gives statement on Brexit

Victoria Atkins MP has again voted for the Government’s proposed deal on Brexit this afternoon (Friday) - and has accused MPs who voted against the deal of ‘blocking Brexit’.

Spilsby’s MP Ms Atkins said: “I voted again for the deal today, and I have voted consistently to deliver an orderly Brexit.

“Those who voted against the deal today have blocked Brexit.”

The government lost this afternoon’s vote by 344 votes to 286 (a majority of 58).

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman had already informed his constituents he too would be backing the Prime Minister’s proposed deal.

However, he is expected to be disappointed about the extension to Article 50 as he had hoped for a for a WTO exit today, March 29, as originally planned.

Earlier, thousands of Leave supporters gathered outside Parliament to protest against the delay to Brexit