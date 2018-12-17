VERDICT: Louth man convicted of murder

A Louth man who killed his partner in a savage attack carried out in her own home was this afternoon (Monday) convicted of murder.

The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just an hour before convicting Shane Murphy of the murder of Marie Gibson, 35.

Murphy was not in court to hear the verdict.

He is remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this week.

Shane Murphy brutally beat Marie with a baseball bat, kicked her and stabbed her with a shard of broken glass following an argument at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth.

Marie suffered severe brain and facial injuries during the attack.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, said her injuries were such that she was unrecognisable.

The prosecutor said that Murphy left her to die. Afterwards he went to his sister’s home nearby but she was out and then he made his way to his mother’s house.

In the mean time police had been alerted by a 999 call made from Marie’s mobile phone.

Although no one spoke to the operator Marie’s screams were heard and as a result police went to her house. They broke in and found Marie dead on the floor.

Murphy was arrested soon afterwards as he was leaving his mother’s address.

Murphy, 28, of Little Lane, Louth, denied the murder of Marie Gibson on June 9 this year.

He admitted killing her but said his responsibility for doing so was diminished by a mental health condition he was suffering from at the time.