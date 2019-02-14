Velentine’s weekend is going to the dogs at event in Chapel St Leonards

Dog walkers are set to keep the puppy love flowing when the Admiral Benbow pub in Chapel St Leonards hosts a special Valentine’s weekend event.

The bunting will be out from tomorrow, Friday, but the fun really starts at the Puppies and Prosecco party, including a social dog walk, on Sunday.

Dog Friendly Lincolnshire’s Luca will be inviting his pupmates to join him for a stroll starting at the boat-themed seating area outside the pub at 11am,

Inside the Admiral Benbow there will be plenty of treats on the doggy menu to make the Valentine’s celebrations one our four-legged sweethearts will not fur-get - including sausages, doggy Prosecco and beer, ice-cream made by Dragon’s Den winners Billy & Margot and dog fries. There will also be Valentine’s ‘Doggy Bags’ for pooches who attend on the Sunday, too.

Humans have not been forgotten, either. Whatever the weather, there will be an extra warm welcome from owner Sarah Jane South, who will be serving her home-made soup and delicious hot chocolate over the weekend.

The unique nautical-themed award-winning Admiral Benbow beach bar is on Chapel St Leonards Promenade next to the beach.

Dogs are made so welcome at the beach bar there are even mats available so dogs can sit on the seats, as well as water bowls. Sara makes her own doggy treat bags, too, which she sells to raise money for the charity Help For Heroes, and has so far raised £7,000.

She said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming customers and their four-legged sweethearts to our Valentine’s Weekend event. It’s going to be great fun.”

Opening times at the bar for the weekend are Friday, 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 8pm, and Sunday 10am to 7pm.

More details available by calling 01754 871847, emailing benbowbeachbar@hotmail.co.uk or visiting the Dog Friendly Lincolnshire Facebook page