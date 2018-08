Vehicles severely damaged in barn fire at Thorpe St Peter

A number of vehicles were severely damaged in a barn fire at Thorpe st Peter.

Lincs Fire and Rescue scrambled foure crews from Wainfleet, Skegness and Spilsby to the barn in Wedland Lane at 1.28am this morning.

Two main jets and two hose reels were used to extinguish it.

A tweet said: “Wainfleet, @SkegnessFire & @SpilsbyFire, four crews in total, attended Wedland Lane, Thorpe St Peter, to a barn fire. Nine vehicles, one touring caravan and car spares severely damaged by fire. Extinguished using two main jets and

2 hose reel jets.”