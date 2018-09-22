Van fans meet up in Skegness to raise cash for good cause

A meeting of van enthusiasts in Skegness offered a day of fun activities for all ages - while raising cash for charity in the process.
The fifth annual Van Revolution meet-up took place at Pine Tree’s Leisure Park and campsite - attracting around 120 van owners.
Attractions included competitions and activities for children, a ‘show and shine’ contest for van owners, and a trophy presentation. There was also a raffle draw, jumble sale and trade stalls for visitors to browse.
In the evening, 68 van owners took part in a drive out through Skegness followed by a light show back at the campsite - with one van boasting an impressive 3,000 LED lights.
Organiser Ray Lancaster said: “It was absolutely brilliant. Each year it has got bigger and better.”
Funds raised at the event are still being counted, but will be donated to the British Porphyria Association - a charity helping those born with a genetic porphyria disorder, which can affect the skin or nervous system.