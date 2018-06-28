Value of tourism ‘increases by £50m‘ in East Lindsey

The value of tourism to the East Lindsey economy has increased to £653m, it has been announced following the publication of the latest research.

The latest STEAM report (a measurement of tourism) has shown that the economic impact of tourism has increased by £50m (11%) between 2016 (£602m) and 2017. The report also shows an increase in visitor numbers and visitor days, increasing by 3.6% and 6.2% respectively.

Total employment supported by the industry has also seen a rise, with 8,534 Full Time Equivalent (FTEs) – an increase of over 300 compare to 2016 (8,198).

A similar report, specifically looking at the value of tourism to the Lincolnshire Wolds and Market Towns, shows the important role the area has played in supporting the District’s visitor economy. The economic impact of tourism to the Wolds has increase by £10m between 2016 and 2017 and the area has also seen a rise in visitor numbers, visitor days and employment supported.

This reflects the work being undertaken by Love Lincolnshire Wolds, a partnership between East and West Lindsey District Councils, the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, Town Councils and various organisations and businesses in the sector.

The group has been working to promote the Wolds as a visitor destination.

Along the coast, a location that has traditionally relied on seasonal tourism, the data demonstrates that more people are continuing to visit in the quieter months of the year – November to March – supporting the Council’s continued aspiration to have a strong year-round visitor economy with sustainable employment.

Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “It is fantastic to see the value of the visitor economy rise once again, continuing the year on year increase we’ve seen since 2009. It’s also reassuring that more people are visiting outside the main visitor season, which reflects our ambitions and efforts to extend the season to support an all year round visitor economy.

“We continue to see significant investment along the coast in new attractions and accommodation and this investment coupled with the promotional activity and events funded by the Council and the Business Improvement District, will see the visitor economy continuing to go from strength to strength.”

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, added: “Tourism is vital to the economy of East Lindsey and the increase in economic impact we have seen for 2017 is outstanding. It’s also brilliant to see that the value of the Lincolnshire Wolds to the visitor economy is continuing to grow and shows the value of the partnership work we’ve undertaken to promote the area.

“In late 2016 we launched the first Wolds Destination Plan with Love Lincolnshire Wolds brand and this has resulted in an increased profile for the Lincolnshire Wolds and more visitors looking to come to what is a relatively undiscovered destination one of England’s best kept secrets.”