Updated: Police have arrested Trusthorpe man after failure to appear in court

Jason Bickford.
Jason Bickford.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed today (Sunday, July 8), that they have arrested Jason Thomas Bickford (35) from Trusthorpe after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

Original article:

Bickford is described as being around 6’ tall with a stocky build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Officers are urging anyone who knows Bickford’s whereabouts to make contact by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (including “Jason Bickford” in the subject line) or by calling them on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.