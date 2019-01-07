UPDATE,TUESDAY JANUARY 8: Fire at chip shop in Skegness started in fridge

A blaze that gutted a popular fish and chip shop in Skegness was caused by an “electrical fault in a fridge”.

The fire was reported around 3.26pm yesterday (Monday) and crews from Skegness, Spilsby and Wainfleet were called to Seaview Fisheries, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

It was scaled down to one appliance by teatime and the emergency service has since issued a statement confirming there were no injuries.

The statement said there was fire damage to one fridge and 20 percent of the fish and chip shop. The premises also suffered heat and smoke damage.

Images on social media showed smoke billowing from the property, which is in a row of shops in Seaview Road, close to North Parade. Police were also at the scene.

In the teatime update yesterday, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reported one appliance remained at what they described as “a single storey, smoke-logged property”.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire at the Seaview Fish and Chip shop in Skegness. ANL-190701-160859001

Seaview Fisheries is described as being “by far the best fish and chip shop in Skegness” on TripAdvisor.

As concern from customers grew yesterday, an onlooker, Sarah Bloodworth, said on Facebook: “It’s completely black on the inside. I feel for the owners - it’s a great chippy.”

Amy Andrew commented on Facebook: “Hope everyone is OK.”

Sharon Clay said: “Great chip shop - always used it when I lived there.”

And Lou Rennison said: “Oh no, so hope nobody’s hurt. Best chippy around and we always use it when we’re over from Sheffield. Hope the chippy isn’t too badly damaged and can be open again soon.”

Lorraine Foster replied: “Same here. Son and family come to visit and the one thing they crave is Seaview Cod Chips n mushy peas. Just told him the news and they too are sad. Lucky no-one there so all are safe.”

And Jok Cochrane added: “Well no chippy for me till they are back up n running - not eating second best.”

Stagecoach East Midlands were forced to reroute their Seaview Road services 1,3 and 59, using Castleton Boulevard both directions. Services are now back to normal.