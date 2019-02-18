UPDATE: Three arrested after two more fires in Skegness

Police have arrested three people after a spate of arson attacks across Skegness.

Fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet and Alford were scrambled to the resort again last night (Monday) - first to the former builder’s yard on Roman Bank, which they attended the previous evening, and then, just one hour later, to another derelict building on Heath Road.

Emergency services back at the builder's yard in Roman Bank, Skegness, for the second night running.

When the Standard broke the news, residents on social media were asking: “What is it with all these fires in Skegness?”, with one referring to the Roman Bank incident exclaiming, “Someone wants that building gone.”

Inspector Constantine said: “We can now confirm we have arrested three people on suspicion of arson today. This relates to a series of arson offences over the past few days, and represents hard work from our local teams in Skegness, who have worked alongside local fire services to keep the public safe.

“Our investigations remain ongoing.”

Anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area can contact police on 101, quoting incident 367 of the 18 February.