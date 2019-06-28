UPDATE: Three arrested after man found with unexplained injuries in Skegness

Police have arrested three people after a man was found in Skegness with unexplained injuries.

Officers were called to an incident at Swallowfields Court at 10.53am on Friday morning,

The injured man was been taken to hospital.

Police reported this morning a man in his 40's, a man in his 50's and a woman in her 30's have been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

"We are no longer appealing for assistance to locate the woman we wanted to speak with as part of our inquiries," police stated.

Anyone who was was in the area at around this time or has any information that can assist with the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 139 of June 28.