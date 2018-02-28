UPDATE: Schools close, Stagecoach suspends bus services and no train service as snow causes chaos in Skegness area

A plea has been made for residents in the area to check on their neighbours as the ‘Beast from the East’ finally brings chaos to the coast - closing schools and bringing transport services to a standstill.

Schools in the area that managed to remain open yesterday apart from Boston College have announced closures this morning. These are:

Snow by the shops in Roman Bank, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180227-073927001

- Alford Primary School

- Alford St John Spendluffe Technology College

- Alford Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School

- Beacon Primary Academy, Skegness

- Great Steeping Primaru School

- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

- Huttoft Primary School

- King Edward VI Academy

- Partney Church of England Aided Primary School

- Skegness Academy

- Skegness Grammar School

- Skegness Infant Academy

- Skegness Junior Academy

- Spilsby Primary Academy

- St Helena’s Church of England Primary School, Alford

- The Richmond School, Skegness

These are being updated so it is advised to call the school before setting off.

Preparations for the arrival of the ‘Beast’ began yesterday.

The Met Office now has the area on Amber Warning, with worse conditions expected when the wind gets up.

Lincolnshire County Council held an Emergency Snow Cell meeting to plan operations with the emergency services.

The authority has warned there is likely to be difficult driving conditions.

Police reported 20 road accidents around the county during yesterday morning. The A16 at Dalby was reported blocked earlier this morning with lorries unable to get up the hill. A snow plough was on its way to clear this but the A16 is still proving difficult, especially at Keal Hill.

The A158 between Partney and Ulceby cross is at present passable with care.

Stagecoach has tweeted it has suspended its bus services in the Skegness area until further notice.

There is also no rail service between Boston and Skegness.

East Lindsey District Council has activated a severe weather protocol to provide accommodation for the homeless.

The authority is urging anyone who is homeless to contact them to request support on 01507 601111 during the day, or out of office hours on 07766 776447.

The Storehouse in North Parade, Skegness, is continuing supporting the homeless by providing somewhere warm for a hot drink and is appealing for food to support the needy, especially long-life milk.

Western Power Distribution have said that they are on ‘Red Alert’ in the East Midlands due to the weather.

If you experience a power cut or spot anything dangerous you can contact WPD anytime on 0800 6783105 or on Twitter @wpduk.

Not everyone has been finding the cold weather a problem, though. At Natureland in Skegness the penguins were enjoying the snow. Nicky Yeadon said: “We obviously make sure that all the outside animals have cosy quarters in case it becomes cold, so this is already in place,

“We are feeding them all just a little bit more over these colder days to keep their calories up to keep them warm.

“The seals are, in fact, warmer in the water than we are out of it – especially as they have a thick layer of blubber.”

*Post your snow pictures and stories on the Skegness Standard Facebook page