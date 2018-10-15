UPDATE; School in Spilsby re-opens after storm damage flooding

Children at Spilsby Primary Academy are back in school this morning after getting an extra day off following storm damage to the building over the weekend.

The school issued a statement yesterday saying: “Unfortunately with the weather this weekend, we have had a flood which has entered the roof and damaged the fire alarm system, which means we have had to take advice and make the difficult decision to close today.

“As you are aware we do not take this decision lightly and appreciate the impact but we have no choice. The children who have already been dropped off are being sent home.”

However, it was still good news for Years 3 and 4 who were expecting to go on a school trip to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and were told to turn up as usual.

Electricians and roofers were cxalled to the school yesterday and headteacher Andy Clarke said they were working hard to re-open.

Water had come in through the roof and down the walls, soaking the carpets in two offices, the photocopying room and the central foyer.

Mr Clarke said: “When we discovered the flood it was just 20 minutes before we were expecting the breakfast club to arrive but thankfully the word had got around so we didn’t have to turn many people away.”