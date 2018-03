Traffic is now flowing back to normal on the A52 at Wrangle following a serious injury accident where a lorry overturned.

The accident was reported to police at 9.43am, causing slow traffic, disruption and delays between Low Road, Patman’s Lane and Gateroom Lane.

The A52 at Wrangle is blocked. ANL-180315-111911001

Police say the lorry seems to have slipped into a ditch. There are serious injuries but no other vehicles involved.