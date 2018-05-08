UPDATE: Road now clear after crash in Wainfleet

A moped rider has been injured in a crash in Wainfleet.

The incident involving a moped and a car was reported to police just after 9am this morning.

Diversions were put in place with the Market Place closed in both directions.

Bus services were also affected, with Brylaine Travel tweeting that one of its buses had been delayed and Stagecoach East Midlands saying its Skegness to Boston 1000 service 57 was being forced to travel via Northolme Road in Wainfleet.

Lincolnshire Police say the road is now clear. No further details are available at present.