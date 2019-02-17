UPDATE: Road closures in place due to fire in Skegness

Police are warning residents living near a fire in the Roman Bank area of Skegness to close their windows and doors.

Four fire crews from Skegness, Boston, Wainfleet and Spilsby are at the scene, which is understood to be at a builder’s yard next to the church building selling second hand goods, and road closures are in place.

A statement from FCR Lincs states: “We are in attendance to a property fire on Roman Bank in #Skegness with @LincsFireRescue. Road closures are in place between Roman Bank/ Scarbrough Avenue and Roman Bank/ Burgh Road junctions. Please avoid the area.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says the fire is at a derelict building consisting of two floors, with the fire located on on the first floor.

Firefighters are using two main jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze. The aerial ladder platform from Boston is also in use to check for fire spread.