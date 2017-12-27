UPDATE: Pub in Skegness re-opens after burglars smash five gaming machines and steal cash

A Skegness pub has re-opened after burglars smashed five gaming machines and stole cash.

The incident at the Red Lion (JD Wetherspoon) on Roman Bank and the pub remained closed until 1pm.

Police were alerted at 4.27am this morning.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: “We can confirm that there was a break-in at The Red Lion, Skegness, at 4.30am on Wednesday (December 27).

“The gaming machines were targeted, damaged and an amount of cash taken. The back door of the pub was also damaged.

“Police attended the site and we are helping them in every way we can.

“The pub reopened today (Wednesday) at 1pm.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 44 of December 27.