UPDATE: Praise for Butlins staff after ‘multi vehicle collision’ in Ingoldmells

Police have praised security staff from Butlins for their assistance after a ‘multi vehicle’ collision outside the holiday centre in Ingoldmells

Amanda Gary Brown posted the incident on the Facebook group Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans yesterday afternoon, with a warning ‘six cars’ were involved and to avoid the area.

Teresa Marie Price updated this later to say the road had re-opened, posting photographs of emergency services at the scene the incident taken by her son Craig.

At the time Lincolnshire Police said: “This was incident 252 reported at 3.56pm. A white van, a silver Polo and black Lexus were involved. Minor injuries only.”

‏Today, East Lindsey’s T/Chief Insp Colin Haigh tweeted: “Big thanks to @Butlins #Skegness staff for assisting the emergency services yesterday. Following a multiple vehicle collision security staff attended the wounded, helped direct traffic and were generally a great help.”