UPDATE: Police deal with 80 incidents after high winds bring down power cables and trees during the night

Police now say they dealt with 80 incidents as a result of the high winds that are lashing the county.

The A52 at Wainfleet is one of a number of roads which were reported closed earlier this morning because of fallen trees or uprooted power cables.

Thousands of homes across the county were lalso eft without power. ⚫

However, ️Western Power say the number of properties without power is now down to 1,000 from 3,000. ⚫According to Radio Lincolnshire, they have dealt with 60 incidents, including 20 “high voltage” incidents.

Police received the majority of calls regarding fallen trees between 4.20am and 6am this morning. However, there were no reports of injuries.

In Wainfleet St Mary a number of trees were reported down and power cables uprooted, closing the A52.

Other roads affecting anyone travelling in Boston area include the A52 at Swineshead.

Travelling towards Lincoln motorists are warned there are fallen trees on the A158 at Horncastle.

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds and local authorities are warning people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Roads affected include:

- A52 Wainfleet St Mary

- A52 Swineshead

- A17 - Sutterton

- A158 - Horncastle

- Quadring

- Penny Hill, Holbeach

- A152 Gosberton

- B1192 - New York

- Roman Bank, Spalding

- B1356 Spalding

