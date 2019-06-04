UPDATE: Morotcyclist injured in accident on A52 at Sutton-on Sea

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A52.

The accident happened near the junction of Jordan Grove and A52 Huttoft Road, Sutton-on-Sea, at 4.20am this morning (Tuesday).

Police closed the road from Sandringham Drive to Church Lane in both directions while paramedics attended the scene.

The area was cleared to allow a helicopter to land and the casualty was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by helicopter, where injuries are being assessed.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on Huttoft Road, Sutton-on-Sea, at 4.25am this morning.

“Roads were closed at Jordon Grove (both ends), A52/A111 junction of the A52/Sea Lane junction.

“It appears this collision took place at 4am this morning and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 quoting, incident 23 of today’s date.

“Injuries are being assessed.”