Update: Missing woman Claire Anderson has been found

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed today (Sunday) that Claire Anderson has now been found safe and well.

Original article:

Officers have concerns about Claire’s safety, and need to check that she is okay.

Claire, 35, was reported missing on Wednesday (July 4).

She is from Mablethorpe and last seen walking towards Sutton on Sea.

She is described as white, around 5’7”, short mousy brown hair, with a distinctive mole above her lip.

If you have seen Claire, or you know where she might be, call 101 as soon as possible.