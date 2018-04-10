UPDATE: Minor injuries only in accident outside Butlins in Ingoldmells

Police have confirmed there were ‘minor injuries only’ in a road accident outside Butlins in Ingoldmells this afternoon.

Amanda Gary Brown posted the incident on the Facebook group Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans, with a warning ‘six cars’ were involved and to avoid the area.

Traffic building up outside Butlins in Skegness after an accident this afternoon. Photo: Craig Price. ANL-181004-173009001

However, Teresa Marie Price updated this to say the road had re-opened, posting photographs taken by her son Craig.

Lincolnshire Police said: “This was incident 252 reported at 3.56pm. A white van, a silver Polo and black Lexus were involved. Minor injuries only.”